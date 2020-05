The outside of the building that houses Sierra Tap House in downtown Reno caught fire Wednesday night.

Only the outside of the building in the 200 block of West First Street burned, the Reno Fire Department reported. There was no damage to the inside. The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. Crews knocked down the flames quickly.

First Street from West Street to Arlington Avenue is closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

