Outdoor movie theater open while indoor venues closed

As Nevada slowly starts to reopen many places are welcoming customers back.

The West Wind El Rancho Drive-In opened its gates Friday allowing moviegoers to step out.

"We're going to see the Indiana Jones movie," said Kaelyn Haynes, who was going to watch a movie with a friend.

"It's nice," added Robert Powers, who was out on a date. "I think it's going to be a really good time."

Hundreds of cars lined up well before the movies hit the screen.

"(We) just wanted to get outside, be safe, and enjoy a movie," said Raymond Charles.

The theater had four films on deck. G Street and El Rancho Drive were backed up as far as the eye could see.

Austin Davis and his family were excited to do something together.

"(We've) been inside the last month and a half, not able to do anything," he said. "Getting the family out is going to be a blast."

In order to ensure moviegoers had a safe time staff at the theater wore masks and gloves. They also let customers know about some new rules.

"(The staff member) told us we had to stay inside our cars at all times, wear a face mask if we had to go to the bathroom, to not jump start cars," Powers said of the new rules. "You (also) can't sit outside your car right now."

The theater's staff mentioned having one person in the bathroom at a time and getting moviegoers to park ten feet away from the nearest car.

"It's good. I think it's necessary," said Powers of the rules.

"It's super important to protect everybody and keep everyone safe," Haynes added.

Right now it's unclear how long these restrictions will be in place.

