Organizers postpone Hot August Nights over COVID concerns

Organizers of one of our area's biggest annual events, Hot August Nights, announced Tuesday that this year's event will be postponed over concerns related to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for July 31 through August 9. The 34th annual event is now expected to take place in 2021.

The postponement includes Hot August Nights Virginia City kickoff event slated for Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1, and the main event held August 4 – 9, 2020 in various locations throughout Reno and Sparks.

“This decision was not made lightly by the Board of Directors and Staff, but the priority for the safety and well-being of our attendees and volunteers is paramount,” said Mike Whan, Executive Director of Hot August Nights. “Since March, and even up until last week, we remained optimistic that we could carry on with adjustments and added previsions. I can honestly say, after much discussion with leading health organizers, government officials and internal discussions, we are confident that this is the right action to take.”

Hot August Nights brings thousands of classic car enthusiasts to northern Nevada and generates over $100 million in economic impact to the Reno-Sparks business community.

“Our goal is to always produce a top quality event and with so many mandated restrictions, we didn’t want to sacrifice that in any way. Our event is due to the hard work and dedication of our staff, volunteer members and car participants.” Whan goes on to say, “In good conscious, we could not ask them nor our sponsors, vendors or patrons to compromise their health in any way. This is devastating to us and we are all feeling a profound sense of loss. However, Hot August Nights has a long history and by postponing our 34th annual event until 2021, we are securing the event’s commitment and impact for many years to come. We thank our HAN community for their support and understanding and we look forward to welcoming you back in 2021.”

MAG Auctions will continue to plan for their classic car auction August 7 - 8, 2020.

Hot August Nights will be offering registered car participants the following five options:

1. Roll over the 2020 registration fee to the 2021 event.

2. Donate the full registration refund to Hot August Nights to assist with COVID-19 event related losses due to the postponement.

3. Refund the paid participant fee minus $60.00 for the car participant goodie bag items consisting of the 2020 t-shirt, hat, mug, pin etc.

4. Donate registration refund to Hot August Nights to assist with COVID-19 event losses minus the $60 goodie bag items to be shipped directly to participant.

5. Full refund, no processing fee will be charged.

All requests must be submitted no later than July 17, 2020. If a request is not submitted, the registration will default to a rollover to the 2021 Hot August Nights event. The form to request a refund, rollover or donate will be mailed to every car participant and can be found here.

