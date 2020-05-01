Orange County beaches close but some still surf, walk on sand

Orange County beaches began closing Friday under a state order aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus spread but many people still headed to the shore to surf, walk and jog before local authorities stopped them.

In Huntington Beach, state beaches were cordoned off with yellow tape. The city's beach initially saw traffic as usual but police said they would put up signs later in the day and encourage voluntary compliance.

The beach battle erupted after news photographs showed packed shorelines in some Orange County beaches last weekend. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the county's beaches closed in a bid to limit the virus's spread.

