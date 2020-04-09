Opening Day will have to wait for Reno Aces

With the Coronavirus pandemic holding the sports world hostage, the Reno Aces' schedule Opening Day came and went with the Greater Nevada Field gates staying closed.

"About a year's worth of work was thrown into park," said Emily Jaenson, general manger of the Aces. "Going 90 miles an hour on the highway."

The team did reveal a new 'Biggest Little City' themed hat to bring some sort of excitement, but had to do so digitally.

"We're so excited to bring this brand to life today," said Jaenson. "This city pride hat when it feels like the pride of Northern Nevada has never been stronger as we work together through this pandemic."

Together being the key word. Everyone's collective efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 gets us closer and closer to normal times.

"It's one day closer to being out doing what we want to do," said Chris Payne, the on-field emcee for the Aces and Reno 1868 FC. "Being with friends, barbecuing, going to concerts, and of course going to Greater Nevada Field to watch Reno Aces baseball and Reno 1868 FC."

There's no word on when the Aces may take the field. The Minor League's return will all be dictated by the Major League's plans, which are still to be determined.

"We have the good fortune in the future, to be part of America's healing," said Jaenson. "We can't wait for that day to come."

Thursday's 1:05 p.m. home opener with Albuquerque was set to be the Aces' first true 'Opening Day' in the team's 12-year history. Before, they'd always started with a night game.

If you're interested in the 'BLC' cap, three versions are available on the team's online store at renoaces.com.

