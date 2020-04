One person was shot Sunday afternoon on Yori Avenue and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the Reno Police Department said.

Police did not immediately know if the wound was life-threatening.

Police said they have detained the shooter and are trying to determine the motive. The investigation is continuing.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Yori Avenue, between Kitezke Lane and Wrondel Way, about 2:05 p.m.

