The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Westbound Mt. Rose Highway near Wedge Parkway in South Reno.

It was reported around 6:00 P.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The driver was killed and the passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The road is closed.

Troopers are looking a red and black Audi R8 seen racing the other vehicle before the crash and continued West.