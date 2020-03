One person was displaced after a fire Saturday morning in west Reno.

The Reno Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1300 block of Grand Summit Drive just before 9:30 a.m.

A single apartment was on fire. Firefighters entered the unit and knocked down the flames quickly. The fire did not extend beyond the apartment.

No one was in the apartment at the time but firefighters rescued one dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

