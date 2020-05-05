One-on-one with DETR'S director

The new director for Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation Heather Korbulic sat down to talk with KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond for a one-on-one zoom meeting to provide some of the answers many of our readers want.

Bond first asked why DETR's website often locks up on Nevadans trying to apply for unemployment insurance.

"Our existing technology. Our infrastructure that we're processing those unemployment insurance claims on is a legacy system and it has its own issues and bandwidth and support issues that we are working actively to address," Korbulic said.

"Many of our viewers say they're frustrated with the long wait to get help. Can you explain some of the red tape state workers must pass through before approving some claims?" Bond.

"There is a back log of claims that are being held up because federal and state law. When someone has said something in their application federal law requires us to talk to their employer and confirm their eligibility," Korbulic.

"Many of our viewers say they're calling hundreds of times a day and get no where. What is wrong with the phone system DETR is using?" Bond.

"It's a legacy phone system. It's very antiquated and it has never been built to handle the capacity that we are currently experiencing. So the Department has engaged in a contract with a cloud based call center where we will be able to eventually start taking our call center functionally into a cloud space which will allow for more people to get through," Korbulic.

Korbulic is asking Nevadans to leave just one email or phone message to maximize the time state workers have to process all the claims.

Many of you have emailed Bond questions. He is going to forward those to Korbulic and will post her responses to kolotv.com when he gets them

He will announce when this will be online during a 6:30 p.m. newscast.

