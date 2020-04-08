One man taken to hospital after apartment fire in south Reno

One man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a fire at senior apartments in south Reno.

The call came in for Vintage at the Crossing at 11565 Old Virginia Road at about 8:36 p.m.

The Reno Fire Department reports its crews knocked down the flames within four minutes of arrival and the flames were confined to one unit.

Five to seven people were displaced from their apartments due to fire or water damage. The American Red Cross and the apartments are helping find them a place to stay.

The extent of the injuries to the man were not immediately known.

The fire department said it could be there until midnight cleaning up.

