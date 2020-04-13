One man in critical condition after an accident on Greg St. & Linda Way

One man is in critical condition after a motorcycle versus vehicle collision in Sparks

On Monday, April 13, 2020 around 4:30 p.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle accident at the intersection of Linda Way and Greg Street.

A motorcycle heading eastbound on Greg Steet, ran a red light, crashing into an SUV traveling southbound through the intersection on Linda Way.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was a 33-year-old male. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating.

Members of the Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene and took over the investigation which remains active.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness.

