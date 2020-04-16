One injured in Longley Lane crash, Reno police said

A man was taken to the hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash in southeast Reno, the Reno Police Department said.

The crash at Longley Lane and Innovation Drive happened about 1:30 p.m.

A red sedan was going south on Longley Lane when the driver lost control and the car hit a tree. A man had to be extricated and taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver was issued a citation, police said. City of Reno public works crews remain on the scene late Thursday afternoon cleaning up and drivers are asked to watch for the crews.

