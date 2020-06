One person was killed in a rollover crash Sunday night, June 7, 2020, on Pyramid Highway.

According the the Nevada Highway Patrol, it happened just before 10:00 P.M. near Egyptian Drive.

Troopers say two cars were involved in the crash and speed was a factor. Three people were taken to the hospital, but one succumbed to their injuries.

It's unclear if impairment was also a factor. The road was closed until about 2:00 A.M., but is now back open.