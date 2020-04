One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 in Lyon County near the Carson City line.

Eastbound U.S. 50 is shut down to one lane as the Nevada Highway Patrol does its investigation.

The crash happened at U.S. 50 and Highlands Drive at about 3:42 p.m.

There were two people in the other vehicle and they suffered minor injuries.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020