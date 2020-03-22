One dead in Gardnerville Ranchos shooting

One person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in the Gardnerville Ranchos area, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

A screenshot of a Citywide Video News video of the scene of a Bumblebee Drive fatal shooting in the Gardnerville Ranchos area.

All people involved were detained and an investigation is on-going, the sheriff’s office said. The public is not at risk.

The call for the shooting in the 1400 block of Bumblebee Drive came in at 9:31 p.m. Deputies arrived on the scene to find one person, described only as male, dead. Sheriff Dan Coverley told Citywide Video News there were several bystanders.

“We still don’t know what caused this or why this happened,” Coverley said.

