One dead, 2 seriously injured in US 395 crash in Mono County

One passenger died Thursday in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 395 between Bishop, Calif., and Toms Place, Calif., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said Tyler Nollen of Birsbane, Calif., was driving a 2013 Honda Civic north on U.S. 395 north of Lower Rock Creek Road at about 65 mph when for an unknown reason the Civic left the road. It became airborne and landed on its wheels a dry creek bed, the CHP said.

All three people in the vehicle were trapped, the CHP said. A 31-year-old passenger died at the scene and Nollen and another passenger, Claudia S. Ramirez, 21, of Peru, were taken to Mammoth Lakes Hospital with injuries the CHP described as major.

Several off-duty first responders and medical professionals stopped to help, the CHP said. Also assisting were the Mono County Sheriff’s Office, Mammoth Lakes Fire Department, Wheeler Crest Volunteer Fire Department, Symons Ambulance and the California Department of Transportation.

