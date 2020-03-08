Stocks, oil prices plunge as coronavirus closes sites around world

BANGKOK (AP) — The world’s largest economies are delivering more worrisome cues as anxiety over the virus outbreak sends stock and oil prices plunging.

A broker scratches his head as he looks at his screens at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Shares in Asia and the Mideast and U.S. futures are down sharply and reports on the health of the economies of Japan and China are stirring more unease.

The state oil giant Saudi Aramco led the financial losses, dropping by 10% on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange. That forced a halt to Aramco’s trading. Other Mideast markets fell as well.

The new coronavirus has affected global energy prices, and OPEC failed to make a production cut deal with Russia last week. Global oil prices have suffered their worst losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War.

The Saudis made a play to grab market share by increasing output, suggesting more oil on the market just as demand is plunging.

Boursa Kuwait shut down within 30 minutes of opening Monday as stocks again dropped by 10%, the third such emergency halt to trading in recent days.

World oil demand is expected to fall this year for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2009, the International Energy Agency said Monday.

In its monthly report, the agency says it has cut its forecast for global oil demand by 1.1 million barrels a day as the new coronavirus wreaks havoc on the global economy. That will leave demand 90,000 barrels a day below the previous year.

The IEA, which advises mainly oil-importing countries on energy matters, says it still expects demand to return close to normal in the second half of this year. But it says that the outlook is highly uncertain and depends on how governments react to halt the spread of the virus.

The publication of the report comes as the price of crude was down about 20% on Monday.

Earlier Monday, coronavirus concerns led Saudi Arabia to cut off air and sea travel to and from nine countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, South Korea, Syria and the United Arab Emirates. That comes after the kingdom earlier closed off its land borders as well.

Neighboring Qatar has halted travel to 15 nations.

In the United States, eyes are fixed on cruise ships on opposite sides of the country that were kept at bay over fears of virus threats.

More than a quarter of Italy’s people are under a lockdown and sites from the Sistine Chapel to the ruins of Pompeii are closed.

China and South Korea each reported dozens of new infections Monday, but they were down precipitously from their highs.

