One dead after officer involved shooting in Sparks

The Reno Police Department is leading the investigation on an officer involved shooting in Sparks.

On Monday, May 4, 2020 around 8:10 p.m. there were reports of a suspicious person near the Instant Smog on Victorian Avenue.

The situation escalated into an officer involved shooting. It's not yet known how many shots were fired.

Police say one suspect was dead at the scene but it's not known if it was from the Officer. No Officers were injured.

The scene will be active all night and traffic has been stopped at Galletti and Battle Born Way.

Multiple agencies are at the scene on foot, and police ask that if you are in the area to drive safe.

There is no threat to the public.

