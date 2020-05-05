Suspect being treated in hospital after officer-involved shooting on i80 in Sparks

A suspect has been taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following an officer involved shooting on i80 in Sparks

According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting, Sparks police officers were investigating a theft on Victorian Avenue Monday night around midnight when gunshots were heard.

The suspect fled the scene. Sparks Police attempted to stop the car as it drove east on I80 and eventually used spike strips to stop it near Derby Dam just before 1:00 A.M.

What led up to the shooting is unclear, but the suspect was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

NHP is working traffic control in the area. One lane of eastbound traffic is expected to be opening up. Westbound traffic is down to one lane.

This is the second officer-involved shooting for Sparks Police this week. A suspect was killed after shooting with police Monday night on Victorian Avenue.

This is a developing story.

