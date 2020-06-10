Officer-involved shooting in Reno called justified

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday said the March 2018 shooting of a man in old southwest Reno was justified. The man survived the shooting.

The district attorney’s office said Derek Corwin Luthy’s family, ex-girlfriend and therapist warn authorities that Luthy wanted to commit suicide by cop.

Police were looking for Luthy, now age 45, for two days before finally finding him on March 20, 2018, near the intersection of Marsh and Nixon avenues. Reno Police Department Officer Russ Stewart, who had contact with Luthy in a prior suicide threat, tried to talk him into surrendering, the district attorney’s report said.

Luthy had two semi-automatic pistols in his sweatshirt pockets. Luthy refused police commands to surrender and began walking towards an area where he could not easily be contained, the district attorney’s office said.

Two peace officers who responded had police-issued assault rifles and one was a police sniper with a high-powered rifle. Police used a flashbang on Luthy and a 40mm soft projectile round and police also released a police dog but Luthy reached for his guns. The three officers with rifles fired and Luthy suffered wounds to his chest and hand. He still struggled with officers as they took him into custody, the report said.

Luthy was treated at a hospital and survived.

The district attorney’s office said the shooting was justified and not a criminal act.

Luthy was pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to resist a peace officer with use of a firearm and was sentenced to 12 to 39 months in prison. He was released from prison in November 2019.

