Nursing home a new virus hot spot

Residents of skilled nursing facilities are proving to be among those most vulnerable to the virus.

That fact was driven home this weekend as confirmed cases at the Arbors Memory Care, a state licensed facility for Alzheimer's and dementia patients accounted for nearly half of Sunday's new cases in Washoe County.

The nursing home says the first case there was reported six days ago. By Sunday, May 17, 2020 a total of 36 had tested positive with three deaths. Thirty-one of the cases were residents of the home. The remainder were staff. There have been two recoveries.

In a statement issued by a spokesman, the facility says testing has been done on all staff and residents, with 43 negative results and 13 still pending.

The spokesman says notifications to family members have been made and responsible parties are contacted as test results are received.

The home says visits have been restricted to medical personnel. Personal protective equipment (PPE) and extensive cleaning procedures have been in effect since mid-March.

The state Division of Public and Behavioral Health says it is working with The Arbors to protect residents and staff.

It's not the first time a skilled nursing home has experienced an outbreak. Earlier this month 15 confirmed cases were reported at Lakeside Health and Wellness.

Statewide there have been more than 700 cases in skilled nursing facilities.

