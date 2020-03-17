Northstar, Heavenly & Kirkwood to close for the season

Vail Resorts announced it is closing operations at its North American ski resorts due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vail Resorts owns and operates Heavenly Mountain Resort, Northstar and Kirkwood.

The resort said it will consider reopening Breckenridge in Colorado, Heavenly in Lake Tahoe and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia in late April/early May.

Vail Resorts owned and operated lodging properties will close on Friday, March 20, with final check-ins allowed until 4 p.m. MT on Tuesday, March 17.

