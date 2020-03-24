Northern Nevada sheriffs enforcing closures of non-essential businesses

To stop the spread of COVID-19 local sheriffs in Northern Nevada are taking steps to make sure that all non-essential businesses are closed.

"We're here to work for you but please stay home," Washoe County Sheriff, Darin Balaam, said.

In Washoe County, Balaam said the first step is to have code enforcement try to get compliance from those trying to stay open.

"They'll meet with the owners and explain that this is for the well being of not only themselves but our entire community and this is how we're going to stop the spread," he said.

Those that stay open will receive a written notice informing them that they must close.

"If it comes down to it we'll work with code enforcement to pull their license or issue a citation," Balaam said.

In Carson City, Sheriff Kenny Furlong said his deputies are also making sure everyone complies with the new order.

"We have run across a few that we have had to remind but in those cases those businesses have cooperated," he said.

If those actions did not work and the business stayed open further action would be taken.

"Then we would take some enforcement activity depending on the level of violations that exist," he said.

Both Balaam and Furlong said they have not had to take these final steps and urge everyone to continue to stay home for Nevada.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020