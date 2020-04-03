Northern Nevada mask shortage

Thursday afternoon in a Zoom Conference Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve beat the CDC and President Trump to a new suggestion to the public by saying, "I'm going to request that everyone wear a mask in the City of Reno. I believe the CDC is going to get there, but I feel really strongly about this now more than ever."

Friday afternoon President Trump recommended Americans wear "non-medical cloth" face coverings and the CDC is recommending we wear masks in public.

These announcements were made after a prestigious scientific panel told the White House Wednesday, the Coronavirus can be spread not just by sneezes or coughs, but also by talking, or even possibly breathing.

Empty shelves line northern Nevada stores Friday morning where masks once rested. This was the case at the Reno Walmart on 2nd Street, at the Tahoe Supply Company and the CVS at 680 North McCarran Blvd. in Sparks.

Businesses making masks like the Flag Store in Sparks are getting hit hard.

"Starting last night after that (Mayor Schieve's) announcement was made our Internet orders exploded. We got hundreds of them over the course of last night," said Flag Store owner, Eric Smith.

Flag Store customer Lori Woodburn says she took immediate action when she heard the Mayor's announcement.

"Very scary! Gave him a call and we're over here to get our battle born masks," said Woodburn.

The Flag Store opens at 8:00 a.m. Monday through Friday.

"This morning when we came here we had people here as early as 6:30 in the morning to purchase masks so we had to put a sign out front," Smith said.

It reads, "If you would like to purchase masks please do not enter." The sign then gives instructions to order masks over the phone or online.

Five Flag Store employees are focusing all their attention at work on making masks.

"Previously, we've taken some larger orders, but to help the most people we've capped it at 50," said Smith.

With the phones ringing nearly non-stop the orders made Friday will be ready for pick-up the following Thursday.

