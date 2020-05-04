Northern Nevada cities making cuts in hourly and part-time employees

Reno, Sparks and Carson City have all made cuts to their recreational departments amidst the COVID-19 shutdown.

The City of Reno reports that 368 temporary part-time Parks and Recreation staff are on "temporary layoff status." Matthew Brown with the City of Reno tells KOLO 8 News Now, "Using this temporary layoff status designation, they remain City of Reno employees, allowing them to access the enhanced unemployment benefits created by the CARES Act."

Brown adds, "The positions are not being eliminated, and each of these employees will be invited to return to work as soon as safely possible."

Likewise, the City of Sparks has laid off 177 part-time employees in the Sparks Parks and Recreation Department. The affected employees include lifeguards, sports officials, Kid Konnection employees, and before and after school program staff.

Carson City Manager Nancy Paulson tells KOLO 8 News Now, just over 150 hourly positions have been placed on hold due to the closure of the city parks, recreation and open space facilities. The closures include the Aquatic Facility, the Multi-purpose Athletic Facility, and the Community Center.

Washoe County, Douglas County, Lyon County, and the City of South Lake Tahoe, all report they have not laid off or furloughed any employees. Lyon County says it is freezing all salaries and wages at current levels and is not filling any vacancies that are considered non-essential.

KOLO 8 has reached out to other jurisdictions and is awaiting their responses.

