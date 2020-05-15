Northern Nevada Medical Center to resume elective surgeries on May 18th

The Northern Nevada Medical Center (NNMC) has announced plans to resume elective surgeries on Monday, May 18th.

Under Phase 1 of Gov. Steve Sisolak's reopening plan, hospitals were allowed to start scheduling elective procesures.

NNMC says patients will receive a curbside COVID-19 test prior to their procedure. In addition the patient can be accompanied by one visitor who will be subject to screening each time they enter the facility. The visitor will also be required to wear a mask and will not be allowed beyond the surgical waiting room area.

For all patients, NNMC is adding additional precautionary health measures including:

• Universal masking of all persons entering the hospital

• Isolation of patients with COVID-19

• Curbside COVID-19 testing of patients prior to surgery

• Provision of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for caregivers

• Temperature checks

• Screening questions upon entrance

• Suspension of visitors

• Rigorous cleaning and disinfection

• UV light sterilization

