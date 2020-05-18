Northern Nevada Medical Center to resume all elective surguries

Northern Nevada Medical Center is now back open for all elective surgeries.

The hospital says the decision comes after a sustained downward trend of COVID-19 cases.

“We opened up on May 4th with a limited amount of cases,” said RN Juanita Samuels. “We monitored the situation for upticks and saw a continued downward trend.”

Those who come in for elective surgeries must be screened four days in advance. Those screenings are done in drive up fashion in front of the hospital.

“It takes 24-28 hours for the results,” said Samuels. “The procedure itself takes about two minutes.”

And as you might expect, other changes are also being made as a result of the pandemic. Those include:

• Universal masking of all persons entering the hospital

• Isolation of patients with COVID-19

• Curbside COVID-19 testing of patients prior to surgery

• Provision of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for caregivers

• Temperature checks

• Screening questions upon entrance

• Suspension of visitors

• Rigorous cleaning and disinfection

• UV light sterilization

