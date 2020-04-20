Gift card program aims to help North Lake Tahoe businesses

Multiple associations in North Lake Tahoe have teamed up to create a gift card program to make it easier to shop local and support the north shore businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

A gift card purchase portal has been set up so people can buy gift cards to their favorite local spots, then use them at a later date when stay-at-home orders are lifted.

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce joined together with Placer County, North Tahoe Business Association and Tahoe City Downtown Association to create this program so local small businesses could still generate revenue during the pandemic.

"Economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching within our local business industries; we felt compelled to put a revenue generating program in place to help support them through this difficult time,” said Jeffrey Hentz, CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association.

You can purchase the gift cards online here.

