North Lake Tahoe community banding together to battle pandemic's effect on economy

With tourism shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the North Lake Tahoe community is seeing quiet times. But the tight-knit area is showing it's "Stronger Together", collectively lifting each other up in many ways.

"It's been really amazing to seehow our community has come together," said Jeffrey Hentz, CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association.

The world-beloved area, in connection with Placer County, is showing the spirit of community by promoting the message of being "Stronger Together." There's signs in store windows and also makeshift writings around the town.

"It's an energy that's so positive," said Hentz. "It gets you so motivated in thinking so much about what we can do about helping each other."

One of many local businesses doing their part is the Pioneer Cocktail Club, a bar and restaurant located in the heart of Tahoe City.

"We're giving back," said Brian Nelson, owner of the Pioneer Cocktail Club. "We're finding creative ways to stay afloat."

While still offering takeout, they've kept their full staff around and provided more for the area by turning their operation into a grocery store. They're supplying fresh produce, eggs, cheese, high-quality meat and more. They've even got toilet paper and bleach.

"Now I'm running a kitchen-restaurant and a bodega grocery store," said Nelson.

But despite making the most of adverse times, the tourist & interaction-driven area, like all of us, is ready to get back to normal.

"Honestly, I just miss the hell out of all of (our patrons)," said Nelson. "I can't wait to start dropping hugs on people."

"We know that day's coming soon," said Hentz. "We'll be back in business and delivering an amazing product that people love all around the world called North Lake Tahoe."

Over 80 local businesses have joined together to offer gift cards online. You can purchase them at gonorthtahoe.com.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020