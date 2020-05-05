North Lake Tahoe, Truckee cancel Fourth of July events

Fourth of July events at North Lake Tahoe and Truckee have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes fireworks shows in Donner Lake, Truckee, and the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, as well as the Fourth of July parade, which encompasses the Firecracker Mile in Historic Downtown Truckee, and any other events that take place through July 4 in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe.

Concerts at Commons in Tahoe City and Kings Beach will also be canceled through the Fourth of July.

“We know these events are traditions in our area that many hold dearly and inspire our community to come

together, and we want to assure you that this was a difficult decision that was made after extensive and careful deliberation,” stated Truckee Mayor David Polivy. “The health and well-being of our residents, visitors, staff, and volunteers is paramount. We want to look to the future and hope to come together to celebrate with our community when it is safe and appropriate.”

Officials said uncertainty around the state’s timeline to allow large public gatherings contributed to the decision, as well as the need to implement appropriate safety measures for large-scale events while also ensuring physical distancing.

Truckee and Placer County officials noted that large events take significant planning and safety checks,

and without certainty the events will be allowed in July, officials determined it was best to proceed cautiously during this time.

“At the end of the day, events are about our community and people who love North Lake Tahoe-Truckee

coming together to celebrate, not only about the events themselves,” stated North Tahoe Business Association executive director Alyssa Reilly. “We are happy to discuss hosting community events later in the year, due to these unprecedented circumstances.”

CHP-Truckee reacted to the news on Twitter saying:

Our hearts are broken with everyone else.

We will miss everyone in and at the parades and the firework shows this year! But we will begin counting down the days for 2021!!!

The annual firework demonstrations bring thousands of visitors to the region in the days leading up to, and

during the holiday weekend. Officials hope these cancellations will reduce crowd concerns, and minimize the possible spread of COVID-19.

Officials said events later in the summer are still being planned for at this time.

