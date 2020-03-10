North Carolina Marines identified as those slain in Iraq

The U.S. Department of Defense identified two service members killed in Iraq on Sunday as members of a Marine special forces unit based in North Carolina.

A Defense Department news release issued Tuesday says the Marines died while assisting Iraqi security forces in the north-central part of Iraq.

The U.S. military previously said two service members were killed by enemy forces during a mission against an Islamic State stronghold.

The slain Marines were identified as Gunnery Sgt. Diego Pongo of Simi Valley, California; and Capt. Moises A. Navas of Germantown, Maryland. They were both assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

