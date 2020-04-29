Nonprofit launches Turn Nevada Blue campaign for fallen officers

Jill Bohach and her family are just one of many living with the loss of a loved one in uniform.

"He was killed in the line of duty August 22, 2001,” Jill Bohach, daughter of fallen Reno Police Officer John Bohach, said.

John worked as a Reno Police Officer for 13 years before he was killed while assisting with a barricaded subject situation.

"Within the 25 years as being an emergency services operators, I lost 7 officers that I worked with, so it was hard," Danica Rast, co-worker survivor and Vice President of Northern Nevada Concerns of Police Survivors said.

Rast says between 140 and 160 officers are killed while on the job.

The month of May is typically a time where people across the nation honor our fallen heroes.

Rast added, "That's basically been taken away from us this year with covid-19."

That didn’t stop Rast and other like Jill Bohach. They came up with the Turn Nevada Blue campaign.

"It’s such a positive thing for people to participate in especially with how sad and tense everything is right now," Bohach said.

All you have to do is get a blue lightbulb to illuminate outside your home all throughout May.

"This is a way we can come together and show our unity," Rast said.

The agency serves as a nonprofit providing resources to families and survivors to help rebuild their lives after the loss of an officer.

Bohach added, "Not only will it honor the fallen officers who have risked everything to protect the community, but it'll also show the officers still working that they have supporters."

Northern Nevada COPS partnered with Bulbman to supply the blue light bulbs for this campaign. It business also donated 150 blue bulbs to the surviving families. The nonprofit is in contact with those families to get them the light bulbs. If you have not been contacted by Northern Nevada COPS and you are a surviving family, email northernnvcops@gmail.com.

To purchase a blue light bulb, click here and use order #137329.

For a link to the Northern Nevada COPS Facebook page with more information about the campaign, click here.

