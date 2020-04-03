No visitors to South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County says

El Dorado County said visitors are not allowed in South Lake Tahoe due to COVID-19.

El Dorado County Public Health Officer Nancy Williams on Friday issued a no-travel order to reduce the residents in the Lake Tahoe area who are not full-time residents.

Visitors are reducing an already decreased inventory of essential supplies and food and put the Lake Tahoe population at greater risk of being able to receive proper health care, Williams said in a statement.

“It’s time to take this very strong message to those who are not already residing in South Lake Tahoe: If you have no essential function and you are here, please go home; if you have no essential function and you are not here, please stay home," Williams said.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

