No COVID-19 at Wells Honor Camp after positive contractor test

A medical contractor who went to the Wells Conservation Camp in Elko County to test inmates for hepatitis C tested positive for COVID-19, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported.

Forty-eight honor camp inmates have been tested for COVID-19 and as of Thursday night NDOC waiting for the results of COVID-19 tests, NDOC said.

All three camp staff who had contact with the contractor were sent home and tested for COVID-19, NDOC said. All tested negative and will return to work soon.

The camp in Elko County has been cleaned with bleach.

The medical contractor visited the Wells Conservation Camp on May 5 and NDOC learned of the positive test on May 10.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

