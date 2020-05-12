Night in the Country canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of another summer event. Organizers for Night in the Country announced Tuesday, May 12 that the 2020 country music festival has been canceled.

It was supposed to take place July 23 through July 25.

In a facebook post, organizers said they've been working nonstop to try and make the annual festival in Yerington happen. But with current restrictions in place due to COVID-19, and to keep fans safe, they decided to cancel this year's event.

In the video, Festival Director, Justin Aguilar said "We will be back July 22-24, 2021 for our 20th year celebration."

To see the video, click here.

If you purchased a pass, campsite, or add-on for Night in the Country 2020, you will receive an email from Festival Ticketing starting June 1st.

For information on refunds, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020