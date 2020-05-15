New unemployment claims drops for a 2nd week in Nevada

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and rehabilitation (DETR) is reporting a drop in new unemployment filings for a second week in a row.

For the week ending May 9, 2020, 21,635 Nevadans filed new unemployment claims. That is a 24.5% drop from the previous week's total of 28,550.

In the last nine weeks, 440,744 Nevadans have filed for unemployment from the massive job losses brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The number of continued claims rose 6.9% to 324,444.

