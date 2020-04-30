New school construction continues despite pandemic 

It's still an active construction site at the new Marce Herz Middle School in South Reno. Drone footage from this week shows an overhead view of how much progress has been made in recent months. This school and John C. Bohach Elementary School in Spanish Springs are still on track to open in August. And crews are moving dirt at the site of the new Procter Hug High School in Wildcreek, which isn't scheduled to open until 2022.

"These projects are critical to the future of this community," said Adam Searcy, Chief Facilities Management Officer for the Washoe County School District.

Searcy says COVID-19 has not slowed down any critical projects. He says there have not been any significant material shortages and contractors have been able to maintain their schedules. He also says there is more availability these days in terms of labor. Searcy says despite the economic slowdown, the district anticipates it will still have the revenues to deliver the capital projects needed by the community.

"Everything that we had planned in the next five years before Coronavirus, we're still planning to do these projects and we're still anticipating being able to fund them," said Searcy.

The school district will be getting a head start on a project that was slated to begin in the summer. With students out of the classroom for the rest of the school year, crews will likely begin the expansion project at Swope Middle School next month.

But the question remains: what are the campuses going to look like when students fill the halls next school year?

"These days, all bets are off," said Searcy. "A lot of smart people are thinking outside of the box about what coming back to a brick and mortar environment is going to look like with thousands of kids in one building. It's a challenging question to try to answer right now."