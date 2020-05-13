New safety barricades installed in Victorian Square

New safety barricades were installed in Victorian Square last week. The barricades are lined near Pyramid Way and will protect crowds during special events.

City of Sparks Transportation Manager Amber Sosa said the barricades along with other bollards cost nearly $510,000 and was approved by the Sparks Redevelopment Agency.

The two-year project was supported by the Sparks Police Department as the barricades will help first responders.

“These barricades pop up to allow us to close down the roads in an efficient manner for special events.” Sosa added, “We actually have special events almost every weekend during the summer season.”

Officials said the barricades can function quickly which can help transport emergency equipment.

“This is one of the critical areas as far as traffic safety.” It can also stop a large truck at a high rate of speed. Sosa said, “Unfortunately throughout the nation their has been cases of vehicles entering special events and hurting guests."

The city said its ready to use the barricades once events are allowed by the state.

