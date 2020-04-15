New live-stream open house tours available during COVID-19

Governor Steve Sisolak's stay at home order has us all shifting work and personal responsibilities to online, including real estate.

The days of seeing an open house sign in someone's yard with people going in and out may be a thing of the past for now, due to COVID-19.

"Typically April and May are one of your peak listing periods of the year," Erika Lamb, President of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors said.

The association wants to make sure people who are in the market to buy or sell a home know they can still do so from a safe distance.

Lamb added, "There will be a realtor who will be inside the property that will be live-streaming doing a virtual open house."

The virtual home tours can be accessed through Zoom or social media. Facebook live seems to be a fairly common outlet. Clients just search a local realtor and can then watch their live-stream.

"We have people that are watching that can ask questions, so maybe somebody will say 'Hey, can you go over to this room?'" Lamb said.

Sarah Scattini, a local realtor and member of RSAR, live-streamed a virtual open house from Facebook last week and buyers placed offers within days.

"It's pretty exciting that we can offer this going forward and I hope that agents continue to do it," Lamb added.

Governor Sisolak said virtual and empty home tours are fine, but places with people still living inside are not allowed to have in person visits.

"There have been slight decreases in listings, so sellers are staying at home and choosing not to have anybody go in their house right now," Lamb said.

RSAR is encouraging more realtors to do virtual tours versus in-person appointments.

Lamb added, "We're doing training for agents who don't know how to do live-streams so they can continue to live-stream the property and Facebook has been the most common way of doing it."

If you don't want to do an open house via live-stream, Lamb says some realtors also offer 3D-360 tours and video options online. Contact your agent to find out what methods they offer that follow social distancing.

