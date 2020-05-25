New homes selling quickly amid pandemic

The COVID-19 Pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty for many industries. The housing market is no exception, but there are signs of hope in the Reno Sparks area. Ryder Homes reported that it sold sixteen homes in a single day. The company hasn't released new homes since February of this year.

"It says that there's still a lot of confidence in the market down here and that people are still making these big decisions at a time when a lot of people have pumped the brakes on those decisions," Taylor Cohee, Director of Sales & Marketing for Ryder Homes, said.

Cohee said that even though fewer people are looking, those who are searching, are more serious buyers.

"Up until this COVID-19, we were seeing about 100 pieces of traffic, up to 120 before someone actually bought a home and now it's more like 10 or 12 so one out of those ten or twelve are buying a home," he said.

Cohee also added that the pandemic shouldn't stop you from purchasing a home because interest rates are low right now and there's not telling how long that will last.

"You're probably going to get a home at a price that you can afford and interest rates you'll never be able to match again so I think from that perspective if you're on the fence and the product makes sense, I would go," he said.

Almost half of the buyers Ryder Homes is seeing now are moving in from California or another state. Cohee said the housing crisis isn't going to disappear but these fast-selling homes are a good sign.

"Reno's fundamentals were so strong going into this and there's such a lack of supply anyways that I think this pause that we saw didn't really have the impact that, at least in the short term, one might think based on production activity," he said.

