New gathering facility for West Fourth Street in Reno

The company that owns the Gold Dust West and the Sands Regency in Reno on Wednesday announced a new gathering space on West Fourth Street between the two properties.

Sands Connect rendering provided by Jacobs Entertainment.

"Well we've always talked about having a location within our development where we could bring people together which we are calling the Sands Connect," Jonathan Boulware, Vice President of Nevada Operations for Jacobs Entertainment, said. "And the Sands Connect will consist of great entertainment, great food, art and a little bit of history."

Jacobs Entertainment said Sands Connect will have a festival tent and an open promenade. It expects the facility to be finished this spring.

The promenade has two Burning Man art installations and iconic Reno neon signs that pay homage to the city’s past. It is phase two of Reno’s Neon Line.

The new facility provides a location for community events, festivals and private gatherings.

It includes a beer garden, selfie areas and an open promenade with a picnic area and outdoor stage. The east side of the property will have exhibit space for recreational vehicle shows, outdoor shows, farmers’ markets, overflow parking for events and more. Food trucks will provide food.

The art includes “Broken But Together” by Michael Benisty, a 22-foot silver, reflective couple holding hands symbolizing the ability of imperfect people finding solace in a relationship, and “Polar Bear” by Don Kennell and Lisa Adler, a 35-foot polar bear composed of scrap car hoods helping shed light on habitat preservation.

The Nystrom House goes on the west side of the property. The nearly 150-year-old gothic-style home served as a divorce boarding house, assisting divorce-seekers needing to fulfill residency requirements in order to begin divorce proceedings. The Nystrom house will be the property’s food and beverage hub and redesigned with porches to create an open bar concept.

“As we look to build a new city district, we realize the undeniable need for a central event space that will allow the community as well as out of town visitors to gather,” Jeffrey Jacobs, CEO of Jacobs Entertainment, said in a statement. “Reno’s Neon Line is about celebrating Reno’s future, while also embracing its past. The Sands Connect does that — the perfect combination of Reno’s historic past and what is still to come.”

Events planning so far include:

