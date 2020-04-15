New Zealand prime minister, cabinet take pay cuts because of coronavirus

Top New Zealand officials are taking a 20% pay cut for six months in acknowledgment of people’s sacrifices in dealing with the coronavirus.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds up a card showing a new alert system for COVID-19, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Source: AP Photo/Nick Perry)

“We acknowledge New Zealanders who are reliant on wage subsidies, taking pay cuts, and losing their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Ardern said at a Wednesday news conference.

“Today, I can confirm that myself and government ministers and public service chief executives will take a 20% pay cut for the next six months.”

Opposition leader Simon Bridges has volunteered to join as well, she said.

Ardern said it wouldn’t apply to any front-line staff such as doctors and nurses.

