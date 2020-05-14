New York woman arrested for burglary in Kings Beach

A New York woman is facing burglary charges after deputies in Placer County found her living in someone else's home in King's Beach.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said a resident alerted authorities during the week of May 3, 2020 to report a suspect entering their neighbor's home through a window.

Deputies found 30-year-old Ellen Maloney inside the home. The sheriff's office said they also found personal items of Maloney's inside, which made it appear that she had been living there.

Maloney was arrested for burglary, burglary during a “state of emergency” and an outstanding warrant from Los Angeles County, for reckless driving.

