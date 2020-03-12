New St. Mary;s Regional Medical Center procedures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO)-- Saint Mary;s Regional Medical Center has implemented new procedures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
These are the new procedures for patients:
- Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center will close all entrances except the Emergency Room entrance and require screening by a staff member prior to entering effective Friday, March 13, 2020.
- Discharging patients will be met at the Arlington Entrance by family/caregiver.
- All support groups have been cancelled until further notice.
- Implementing telemedicine screening call at our urgent cares and primary care sites.
- Establishing an after-hours call hotline available to the community that the WCHD screening team will place on their after-hours phone system.
- Establishing a patient phone screening process for Saint Mary’s primary care and elective patients to be sent prior to their scheduled appointments/procedures.
These are the new procedures for visitors:
- The hospital will close all entrances except the Emergency Room entrance effective Friday, March 13, 2020.
- Visitors will be screened at the entrance by a staff member and if asymptomic, required to sign in and out. Returning visitors will be re-screened.
- Effective Friday, March 13. 2020 Saint Mary’s will be restricting routine visitations to the hours of 4 pm to 8 pm, 7 days a week, with exception of the following:
- Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.
- Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
- Patients who are at the end-of-life may have 2 visitors.
- Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have 1 visitor.
- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have 1 visitor.
- Minors under the age of 18 may have 1 visitor, either a parent or a guardian.
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have 1 visitor.
- Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have 1 person with them.
- Patients who are receiving lodging services as part of their medical treatment plan are excluded from the visitor restriction policy.
- Please note in all cases the visitor must adhere to the following:
- A visitor must be 12 years or older (except in extraordinary circumstances)
- Will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath).
- No visitors will be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.