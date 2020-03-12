New St. Mary;s Regional Medical Center procedures

Saint Mary;s Regional Medical Center has implemented new procedures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

These are the new procedures for patients:



Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center will close all entrances except the Emergency Room entrance and require screening by a staff member prior to entering effective Friday, March 13, 2020.



Discharging patients will be met at the Arlington Entrance by family/caregiver.



All support groups have been cancelled until further notice.



Implementing telemedicine screening call at our urgent cares and primary care sites.



Establishing an after-hours call hotline available to the community that the WCHD screening team will place on their after-hours phone system.



Establishing a patient phone screening process for Saint Mary’s primary care and elective patients to be sent prior to their scheduled appointments/procedures.



These are the new procedures for visitors:



The hospital will close all entrances except the Emergency Room entrance effective Friday, March 13, 2020.



Visitors will be screened at the entrance by a staff member and if asymptomic, required to sign in and out. Returning visitors will be re-screened.



Effective Friday, March 13. 2020 Saint Mary’s will be restricting routine visitations to the hours of 4 pm to 8 pm, 7 days a week, with exception of the following:





Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients who are at the end-of-life may have 2 visitors.

Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have 1 visitor.

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have 1 visitor.

Minors under the age of 18 may have 1 visitor, either a parent or a guardian.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have 1 visitor.

Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have 1 person with them.

Patients who are receiving lodging services as part of their medical treatment plan are excluded from the visitor restriction policy.





Please note in all cases the visitor must adhere to the following:

