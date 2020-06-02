New PUA adjudication number kicking callers out of system

A new problem is surfacing for self-employed, gig workers, and independent contractors filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through the CARES Act.

A frustrated Joey Delligatti says the pandemic unemployment assistance adjudication call center activated Monday June 1, 2020 and launched by Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation consistently kicks him out of the system.

Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation otherwise known as DETR launched a new phone number for this group yesterday, but already KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond has received several viewer emails about a common problem.

One of those emails came from Joey Delligatti. He invited Bond to his home to share his story.

"I'm packing things up in case I do have to move," he said.

Nearly out of hope and money he says he doesn't know how much longer he can hang on.

"Joey the call center for PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is the Federal Government made available through the CARES Act) was launched just yesterday. Tell me about your experience," Bond.

"At first I got into the queue and I was on hold for 32 minutes and the inexplicably I was kicked out of the system. It said all our customer service agents are busy try your call back later. The wait times dramatically decreased from 32 minutes to 24 minutes down to a minute and 30 seconds. Before? Before you get kicked out of the system," Delligatti.

"Joey you've been trying to contact DETR since late March. Have you talked with a human being yet?" Bond.

"No," Delligatti.

"What is a very real possibility for your future right now?" Bond.

"I have next to no income. If that doesn't change there is a very real possibility I could be homeless," Delligatti.

"Joey what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak and to DETR?" Bond.

"There's so many people out there, families, small businesses that are hurting and there's no communication. The Governor doesn't talk to people. I rarely had a conversation with anybody from the State of Nevada about my situation let alone unemployment," Delligatti.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020