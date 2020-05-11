New Mexico teen finds $135,000 and turns it into police

One New Mexico teen is being celebrated for returning a bag he found with a lot of money in it.

When Jose Nunez wanted to buy his grandfather socks. So, he stopped at an ATM and saw a bag.

"I was in shock,” said Nunez. “I didn't believe I was looking at so much. In the back of my head, I was just thinking about my parents, especially my mom and what would she do if I came home with the money."

Like every family, Jose's could use the money. But the 19-year-old, who is studying criminal justice, called police.

When they took the cash to the substation and counted it, it was $135,000!

The Police Chief honored Jose, and his parents.

"I think his character was developed probably by the values that they established at home," said Albuquerque Chief Mike Geier.

Then Chief Geier offered Jose a job. He says at 19, Jose is too young to be a police officer, but they can hire him as a Public Safety Officer.

It is not known at this time why there was a bag with $135,000 and who it belonged to. Police haven't released that information.

