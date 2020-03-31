New COVID triage line open 24/7

Here in a room typically reserved for instruction at REMSA is now a call center.

Operators from the Washoe County Health District, REMSA, and UNR School of Medicine are answering questions and concerns about COVID 19.

“How can I help you? Is how fourth year medical student Jonathan Gervorkian says he answers the phone. “That was a simple question and I should have asked it in the beginning. And I started asking the question the first thing. And I was like how can I help you? And it is a big deal, That’s what these individuals want,” he says of those who call the triage line.

Gevorkian says with the medical school and programs shut down, this is a way students can receive clinical credits for helping people on the other end of the line,

”So that we ensure, 24 hours a day 7 days a week, there is someone in our community that can answer questions about COVID 19,” says Adam Heinz with REMSA.

Heinz says this call center is a way to hopefully calm nerves.

But, it also frees up other medical services in the community to respond the patients who may need to be tested for the virus, or prevents those patient from showing up to offices where contamination is always a concern.

“So this infrastructure really again, allows for the doctors to do what they do so they can be available for the most critically ill patients,” says Heinz.

Calls can be about symptoms, exposure, and social distancing.

Four lines are dedicated to not only the community, but doctors, pharmacists, or other health care providers.

The lines are not for appointments, prescriptions or emergencies.

The number is 775-328-2427

The 24 hour seven day a week hotline will remain open until the Washoe County Health District determines it is no longer an essential service.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020