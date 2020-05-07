Nevada's unemployment insurance payments exceeding $100 million per week

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday, May 7, 2020 that 3.2 million Americans filed new unemployment claims nationwide last week.

That brings the total unemployment filings to 33 million people since the COVID-19 pandemic sparked the economic crisis.

So what is the status of Nevada's Unemployment Insurance Fund (UI FUnd) to deal with the tens of thousands of new claims?

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation(DETR), the UI Fund paid out $109,681,548 for the week ending April 25, 2020. That is almost $110 million dollars.

As of April 25th, the UI Fund still maintained nearly $1.6 billion dollars.

According to the State Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Solvency Report 2020 from the U.S. Department of Labor, Nevada began 2020 with $1.94 billion in its UI Fund. In 2019, the Fund earned $41 million in interest.

Should the UI Fund be depleted, Nevada is one of 31 states eligible for interest free loans from the Federal Government, due to the state's UI Fund solvency at the start of the year.

Of the western states, Arizona, California and Colorado would not be eligible for the interest free UI Fund loans.

You can file for unemployment and find more information at UI.NV.gov.

