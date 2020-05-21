Nevada's traffic office urges drivers to stay safe

This spring, the Nevada Rider Motorcycle Safety Program launched a new, statewide intersection safety campaign across digital platforms. The campaign features video PSAs and targets motorists crossing paths with oncoming motorcyclists while making left turns through intersections. With this campaign strategy, the program hopes to change motorists’ behaviors and become one step closer to Zero Fatalities on Nevada’s roadways.

According to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), there were 46 motorcycle fatalities in 2019, making up 16 percent of Nevada’s total roadway fatalities that year. One of the leading causes of these fatalities is motorists making left turns in front of motorcycles in intersections. To address this issue, the Nevada Rider Motorcycle Safety Program’s latest campaign is focusing on two motorist driving behaviors: gauging a motorcycle’s speed and looking three times before making a left-hand turn.

“The mission of the Nevada Rider Motorcycle Safety Program is to communicate the importance of safe riding to motorcycle riders while encouraging other motorists to be aware and share the road with motorcyclists,” said Program Administrator Peter Vander Aa. “The goal our new campaign is to save lives by educating and instilling safe driving habits in motorists.”

The storytelling and illustrative campaign videos showcase the two dangerous driving behaviors of focus. Through video PSAs promoted on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, Nevada drivers will be reminded to slow down, look left, right and left once again, and be aware of their surroundings before making that left turn.

For additional information and to follow along with the campaign, please visit https://nevadarider.com/

About Nevada Rider Motorcycle Safety Program

The Nevada Rider Motorcycle Safety Program was created within the Department of Public Safety with the purpose of providing cost-effective motorcycle safety training to all Nevada residents at the highest standard. Through the program’s comprehensive plan of action, motorcyclists are adequately represented regarding legislation, safe roadways, licensing and judicial and law enforcement training. Through Nevada Rider’s campaign efforts, the program communicates to motorists and motorcyclists alike the importance of safe riding and to share the road.

About Zero Fatalities

Nevada’s Zero Fatalities Program is all about eliminating fatalities on Nevada roadways. Some people may think zero is an impossible goal, but when it comes to your family and friends, what other number would be acceptable? We're aiming for zero because everyone matters. The road to zero targets key behaviors like buckling up, being pedestrian and motorcycle safe, eliminating impaired driving, focusing on the road, and stopping on red.