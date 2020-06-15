Advertisement

Nevada's state museums reopening to the public

The former Carson CIty Mint, home to the Nevada State Museum since 1941, will be celebrated for 150 years on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Photo by Kippy Spilker/Nevada Magazine
Photo by Kippy Spilker/Nevada Magazine
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:50 AM PDT
Nevada is welcoming back visitors to the state museums.

The

is currently open and the

in Boulder City reopened Monday, June 15, 2020.

The

in Carson City reopens Wednesday, June 17th and the

in Carson City reopens Friday, June 19th.

The

in Overton will reopen July 3, 2020.

To ensure safe and healthy visits, the museums are taking these steps:

• Staff, volunteers and visitors must wear masks at all times inside the museum facility.

• No food will be allowed, except bottled water.

• Guests must maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other visitors.

• Family groups up to 10 people are allowed, but the group must stay together.

• There may be delays if the museum is busy, requiring the staff to limit the number of guests to keep the museum below capacity and to insure safe distancing.

• Visitors are asked to follow the directional arrows and signage through the museum.

• Touchable surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day.

